I don’t want a divorce under any circumstances, I don’t want my family to be separated

Or option Talked about divorce from businessman Pavlos Giavis After ten years of marriage.

As the singer said on the “Boongiorno” show, she doesn’t want a divorce so her family doesn’t fall apart.

“I’m starting my career, my life, everything again. 8 years “Kostalexi”, 8 years locked in the house with my children. That’s it, nothing else. I enjoyed it so much, if I could go back in time, I would do the same. Every moment is unique. I If they forget me because I’m a mother, I’ll tell them to forget me, but am I?” he said characteristically.



He later mentioned his divorce, while explaining that their split was too early.

“The divorce came after 10 years of marriage, but the separation was already there. The breakup is not immediate. I don’t think we are one of those couples who have to make an announcement. I don’t think there is a reason. The most important thing for me is that it ended painlessly for the children, and from there life is full of surprises.“, he noted.

Finally, he added: “I in no way want to convey the message that divorce is fun. It’s better for couples not to separate. It’s better for children to grow up with both parents. Divorce should be a last resort. It makes you a better parent. Maybe now they’ll spend more time with dad, which is good for them. In any case I didn’t want a divorce, I wanted to have a big happy family, and then you have to be strong in the face of it all.”

