I am facing a crisis in my marriage and my main concern is my children

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni released a statement in which she talks about the crisis in her marriage to Minos Matsa.

As she says, she is going through difficult times and at this time, her main concern is her children.

Olga Kefalogiani’s report in detail:

“During my political career, I have always been honest, not strictly political, but never hidden even in matters touching my personal or family life. It was only in the last few days that my married life came under crisis.

My primary concern is the best interests of my two children. I request that their privacy and personal life be respected. In this difficult moment that I am going through, I am devoted to my children and my official duties.

Olga Kefalogianni”

Mrs. Kefalogiani’s announcement comes in the wake of reports and publications talking about the couple’s split.

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni married Minos Matsa in 2021, while they were in a relationship for some time, before.





Olga Kefalogiani’s relationship with Mino Matsa is said to have started in late 2019. At the Audience Theater Awards 2019, they appeared together in the “Alexandra Trianti” hall of the Athens Concert Hall, and a few days later they were photographed side by side at the premiere of the film at the Pallas Theater. “joy”With a song of the same title that the musician invested in the original music.

They married in a civil wedding in Spetses in May 2021, with Olga Kefalogiannis’ cousin Chrissy, daughter of George Vardinogiannis and Agabi Palitis, as maid of honor.













A family photo from the wedding with the groom, groom, father of the groom and mother of the groom, Maki and Raula Matza, and mother of the bride and businessman George Vardinogiannis (uncle of the bride and father of the maid of honor).





Their introduction and measured appearance





In an earlier interview, Olga Kefalogiani spoke about her acquaintance with Minovas Matza. pointing out that “When we first met him Minos Matzah He doesn’t know who I am. I attended one of his concerts. As we were introduced, I wanted to congratulate him on his work. I remember him asking me what I do for a living. I was surprised for a moment, but quickly realized that this was a real artist who had little to do with the public. It always hides its own beauty. The human touch beyond professional qualities and labels becomes interesting.”

couple He made “measured” public appearances.

Olga and the Minoas





Or Olga Kefalogiani, Minister of Tourism, lawyer and politician for more than twelve years, in the crosses of three consecutive electoral contests with New Democracy in A’ of Athens, he did not give importance to MME in his personal life.

This does not mean that professional “necessity” has prevented her from being honest with a world that loves her and shows her desire firmly in her face: “It’s nice to be honest with yourself and those who know you and those who believe in you and follow you. If you plan and say it’s impossible, never impossible, everything happens. We just have to embrace the ups and downs. After all, that’s the magic of life!” He had said before.

The deductionComposer who has composed music for “The Island” series and several motion pictures He is an introvert.

Or Olga Made him more sociable. DThe summer of 2020 is the first summer of his life that he does not visit his beloved island of Crete, where he maintains a house. Weekends and most of August were in Spetses.





