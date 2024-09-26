How the 1 Million Euro Armed Robbery Happened

EL.AS operation is in full progress to identify the 4 criminals involved in Thursday afternoon’s €1 million armed robbery in Lavrio.

It is ongoing Large mobilization of police in Lavrio, After an armed robbery on Counturiotti Street outside a well-known toy department store at the cost of remittance.

Four unknown assailants immobilized remittance workers who were transferring money and receipts from various companies and made off with a large amount of cash, according to some initial estimates. One million euros.

According to reports, the criminals in the car, with their faces covered, got out of the car, slashed the tires of the armored cash delivery vehicle and threw paint on the vehicle’s windshield. Employees were evicted at gunpoint.

While fleeing, they threw a plastic object through the window, which trapped them Crackers.



Money order robbery



Liakos Yannis/Intime News

When asked by the police why he did not stay inside the armored vehicle where he could have been safer, Mr employees They reportedly said they were scared at gunpoint They could not escape because the tires were flat.

They gave them money in bags instead of boxes with color traps. To the policemen’s question They replied that they did not have time because the company was stopping because the money was not kept in the color-coded caskets.

The employees who sent the money have been taken into custody to have their statements taken, while investigations continue to identify the culprits, and trace the previous planning and the people involved.