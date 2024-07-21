Horror in America: He kills his children, daughter-in-law and wife after a birthday party

A child’s birthday party in Alabama, USA is covered in blood. Brandon Allen Kendrick, 32, killed his wife, their two children and daughter-in-law after his 9-year-old nephew’s birthday party.

On Thursday night, his wife of 24 years, Kelce Kendrick, was found dead along with their son Caleb, 6, daughter Kynley, 2, and cousins ​​Colton and Haley Daniels, 9 and 6.

Kells and his family celebrated Colton’s ninth birthday, but he left around 7 a.m. after Kendrick told him to come home. All five were shot in the head. Haley was found breathing and died when the children were taken to the hospital.

Brandon Allen Kendrick allegedly shot and killed his family at their home in West Blackton, about 40 miles south of Birmingham.

His pastor father was the one who called the authorities when he found their bodies. Kells’ uncle, Eli Morrow, and his wife, Brittany, said a party was held at Bill Morrow’s home for Colton’s birthday on Tuesday.

Kendrick’s children were absent from the party and his schizophrenic episodes had worsened over the previous two weeks.

“All the kids spend the night at Bill’s house,” Brittany told DailyMail. “Brandon begged her several times to come home and she agreed … within an hour they were all shot in the head.”

Brittany explained that Colton and Haley’s mother, Jessica Morrow, 35, was having major surgery the next morning, so she had no choice but to send them with Kells.

The families of the deceased are shocked

“We live 45 minutes away. I wish they had asked us to take them out for the night,” notes Brittany.

“What we’re struggling with the most is the last-minute decision to get them there, it was never in the plan.”

Jessica dropped the five of them off at their home on Green Tree Drive around 7pm when the Kells’ car broke down.

“Jessica has custody of her kids again and this is happening,” Brittany notes.

“I am devastated.

County Sheriff Jody Wade said police who responded to the scene arrested Kendrick after finding the bodies.

“It’s absolutely horrible. I can’t imagine what the family is going through, what friends of the family are going through, what the community is feeling right now.

It was a horrifying sight, even experienced police officers told me it was the worst they had ever seen.

Kendrick didn’t tell the authorities why he did it, but I don’t know what motive he could have given us to justify what he did anyway.”

Brandon Allen Kendrick was booked into the Bibb County Jail and denied bond.