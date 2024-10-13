Holland has decided to leave England

According to a report from El Nacional, Erling Haaland has decided to leave England and Manchester City next summer and has already figured out where he will continue his career.

His article exploded like a bombshell in England NationalErling Holland has reportedly decided not to continue at Manchester City and will leave next summer.

Although his contract with the Citizens runs until 2027, the Norwegian star feels he has come full circle on the island, counting seven trophies including the treble in almost 2.5 years.

One of the teams that has been trying to make a move for Haaland for some time is Paris Saint-Germain, which is looking for the next stars to add value to the French league after the departures of Mbappe, Messi and Neymar.

However, the Parisians were rejected by the 24-year-old star who sees himself in La Liga. A “game” will be played between Barcelona and Real, as the report says.

On the one hand, the meringues They have long dreamed of pairing Holland with Pepe to form a devastating attacking duo.

Florentino Perez is Ready to make a significant financial effort to fulfill a dream that will secure the club another top score.

On the other hand, Joan Laporta’s Barcelona have not lost sight of Haaland in which they see a great striker to lead the team in the coming years.

Although Hollande’s final decision has yet to be made public, all indications are that his future lies in La Liga, with Real and Barcelona vying for his signature.