Hezbollah fires rocket at Tel Aviv for “first time” -…

Last updated: 10:16

The Israeli military said today that the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah fired a missile at Tel Aviv that was intercepted by its air defense system.

It was the first time a Hezbollah rocket had reached the Tel Aviv area. It was intercepted by the Israeli army, a spokesman for the Israeli armed forces said.

Earlier, the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah announced that it had fired a ballistic missile against the general headquarters of Israel’s foreign security agency, Mossad, near Tel Aviv.

“The Islamic Resistance launched a Kadar 1 ballistic missile at 06:30 (local and Greek time) on Wednesday (…) at Mossad’s general headquarters on the outskirts of Tel Aviv,” Hezbollah announced.

The Shiite movement said the Mossad was “responsible for the assassination of Hezbollah leaders” and blasts of the group’s radios and sirens.

Warning sirens sounded in Tel Aviv today after Israel’s air defense system intercepted a surface-to-surface missile it detected entering Israeli airspace from Lebanon, the Israeli military said.

“After sirens sounded in the Tel Aviv and Netanya areas, a surface-to-surface missile from Lebanon was detected and intercepted by air defenses,” a military spokesman said.

There were no reports of casualties or damage, the army said, adding that there were no changes to orders issued regarding civilian safety in central Israel.

Source: AMPE