He is one of the smartest actors I have ever worked with

The Donald Sutherland He passed away at the age of 88. His agency CAA announced the news.

Although the cause of his death is not yet known, foreign media reported that the actor had been facing health problems in recent years.

As expected, his death sent shockwaves through the art world. Helen Mirren, who starred with him in “The Leisure Seeker,” said in a statement to Variety: “Donald Sutherland is one of the most intelligent actors I’ve ever worked with.”

Helen Mirren: “Donald Sutherland is one of the smartest actors I’ve ever worked with. He had a wonderful inquiring brain and great knowledge on a wide variety of subjects…I will miss his presence in this world. https://t.co/IfuCT4652g pic.twitter.com/Ml3RmiaOMD — Variety (@Variety) June 20, 2024

He then added: “He had a wonderful, inquiring mind and vast knowledge on a wide range of subjects. He combined this great intelligence with deep sensitivity and seriousness about his profession as an actor. All these made him a film legend. He was my colleague, my friend. I will miss his presence in this world. “



