He broke into his ex’s house to take the children – the woman hit the “panic button”.

One was convicted by the Autoforo Single Member Criminal Court of Thessaloniki. 40 years old A man who broke into his ex-partner’s home in the early hours of the morning was arrested when the woman pressed him.Panic button»

Defendant was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for three years, and released Free.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning Accused broke into his ex-partner’s house hit earlierAs a result of both women Children Stand up and fight.

In particular, as she mentioned in the victim’s complaint and her testimony before the judges, everything happened when her ex-partner entered the house through the kitchen door and suddenly appeared in front of her at around 1 in the morning. “I was scared to take our son in my arms. He started threatening me and I was scared that he was going to take the kids and leave and I hit the panic button. She testified and showed the mark that the defendant had made on her in the previous incident.

“The children woke up and they were scared. I said you can’t take it. I was scared and couldn’t sleep in my house. In the morning he came from the kitchen and said he wanted to see the kids and wanted to take my son with him. I was very scared. He was admitted to a mental hospital and no one could hurt him. He said he didn’t recognize the children, but I let him see them. said the woman.

The accused admitted in his plea that he entered with “That’s how I want it” At the victim’s home, he said he had a month to see his children, which is why he came to this point. “The kids hugged me and while we were talking she pressed the button and the police came. She was scared because we argued again and I slapped her, but now I don’t hit girls again. I admit I cursed her. He informed.

