Halkidiki – Bloody shooting incident at a popular beach bar on Thestival Beach

The bloody incident left three people injured in a well-known beach bar in Chanioti, Halkidiki, around midnight on Friday. According to an exclusive report by thestival.gr, one was wounded in the chest with a gun, another with a knife and one with a beating. All three are from Bulgaria.

The injured were taken by ambulance to the Cassandria Health Center, where it was deemed necessary to transfer them to the Polygyros Hospital. Doctors believe the victim’s condition is critical.

Police are collecting statements from eyewitnesses about the circumstances under which the incident took place. Members of the Bulgarian mafia are believed to be involved.

At the time of the fight at the beach bar, a night of live music with artist Manos Gaya was taking place. The incident caused panic among customers and employees. “There were cries, screams and shouts. People started running to escape. They all left the shop. Knives were drawn and shots were fired. Small children were running with their parents. There was panic” A woman who attended the event told thestival.gr.