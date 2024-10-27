Germany: A 13-year-old girl stabbed her 7-year-old sister to death in Leipzig.

A 13-year-old girl fatally injured her 7-year-old sister in an apartment building in the eastern German city of Leipzig, local police said.

“Police were called to a building in Leipzig on Friday night after a seven-year-old girl was seriously injured in an apartment,” authorities said.

The child was rushed to the hospital and died.

Investigation by authorities

According to the first evidence from the police and prosecutor’s investigation, the sister of the 7-year-old girl, a 13-year-old teenager, was the one who hurt her.

Police noted that the attacker is currently receiving treatment at a “specialty hospital”.

However, investigations are continuing to ensure that no one else was involved in the death of the 7-year-old boy.

The killer weapon

Several German media reported the injuries were caused by a “sharp instrument”, without elaborating.

However, the police recovered a blood-stained knife, which is believed to be the murder weapon.

There is no explanation yet for the 13-year-old’s motive.

What applies in Germany to minors

Testimony from neighbors said the family was originally from Serbia and lived on the ground floor of a six-story apartment building.

In Germany, according to the Criminal Code, minors under the age of 14 are not prosecuted whenever they are transferred to a specialized hospital under the age of 13.