G7 leaders reached an agreement on the terms of a roughly $50 billion loan to Ukraine, according to a statement released late Friday.

The financial aid package will be serviced and repaid from the budget revenues of frozen Russian assets, the G7 report underlined.

Funding for Ukraine is planned in a variety of ways, including financial, military and reconstruction aid.

The leaders expressed their gratitude for the timely implementation of this historic decision and noted the constructive participation of the European Union in its achievement. The statement said the G7 reaffirms its commitments at a June summit in Puglia, Italy, and focuses on supporting Ukraine in the face of terrorist attacks that have caused significant harm to the people of Ukraine.

At least two people were killed and 10 injured in a Russian missile attack in the city of Dnipro

Russian missile strikes on the city of Dnipro in eastern Ukraine have so far killed at least two people and wounded 10, according to the latest update from regional governor Serhii Lizak.

In particular, rescue teams are searching for people trapped in the rubble after a two-storey residential building collapsed during a rocket attack on Friday night. Four other nearby buildings were also damaged.

District Governor Lisak said ten people, including a 17-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, were injured.

News Today:

Putin Expands Abandoned Bio-Warfare Labs – Mystery With Facility Outside Moscow

Dominic Bellico: “I raped her at a highway gas station, it was my fantasy,” the 71-year-old candidly admitted.

Dimitra Alexandraki: Alexandra Panagiodora reincarnated as Marilyn Monroe.