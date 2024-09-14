Frontex: 39% increase in migration to Greece in 2024

European Border Guard Service Frontex Records an increase in migration flows from Turkey to the Greek Islands in eight months from 2024, with 37,163 people crossed the border illegally. Despite this trend, other parts of Europe have seen a decline in migration flows.

According to a Frontex report, criminal organizations that smuggle migrants are adjusting their tactics To avoid the heavy patrols of the Greeks, Speedboats are increasingly used to evade capture.

Although the Mediterranean region is decreasing, A 39% increase in the Eastern Mediterranean, with a total of 37,163 people The border must have been crossed during the same period. Criminal trafficking networks Immigrants They adapt quickly and use new methods to increase their profits.

















In the eastern Mediterranean, where migrant pressure is high, traditional rubber boats are hard to find, and smugglers are increasingly using high-speed boats to reach the Greek islands.

At the same time, in the EU as a whole, Illegal border crossings fell by 39%; It reached 139,847 people in the first eight months of 2024. In the Western Balkans and the central Mediterranean, flows decreased by 77% and 64%, respectively.

In contrast, the eastern land borders of Europe and West Africa saw significant increases with rates of +193% and +123% respectively. The main nationalities of the immigrants are from Syria, Mali and Afghanistan.

















Despite the overall decline, the Central Mediterranean route continues to record high traffic rates, albeit down 64% in the eight months to 2024, totaling 41,250 people. The drop was attributed to preventive measures taken by authorities in Tunisia, Libya and Turkey, as well as the EU’s bilateral agreements with exiting countries.

At Europe’s eastern land borders, crossings continued to rise at a rate of 193%, reaching 11,270 migrants this year.

