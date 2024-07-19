France – Canada 73-85: “landed” ahead of the Olympics, showing his… intentions

Canada showed strength in Orleans as they were up to +14 and beat France 73-85 a week before the Olympics.

The Canada He will be her first enemy National Our team Lil And he was already beginning to show his mood in sight Olympic Games.

Dominating the ‘Arena Orleans’ from start to finish, the team really posed no threat from the hosts. French.

Twins Shay Gilgeous-Alexander And ARJ Barrett They led his group, in which he was absent Jamal Murray He dropped out of the competition.

One of the candidates MVP of NBA In the 2023-24 season he had 23 points (4/7dp., 2/6tr., 9/10b.), 5 rebounds and the same number of assists, while Barrett Also added 21 points, 4 rebounds and 3 final assists. The Go Olynyk Influenced 6/7 in 2nd half with 14 points, while scoring another 10 Nebart.

For France, he is the best Gerson Yabusele “Double figures” with 19 points (4/7tr.) and 4 rebounds Rudy Gopher (12 points, 6 rebounds), Nando de Colo (11p.) When O Victor webnyama He was stopped on 2/3 2-pointers and 2/4 3-pointers for 10 points. The Mathias is the tenant Had 6 points on 2/3 2-pointers and 2/2 field goals in 11:15 of play. He did not contest Nicola falls.

Quarters: 19-25, 40-44, 58-64, 73-85.