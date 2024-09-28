Four civil servants without real degrees will pay more than 600,000 euros

More than €600,000 should be returned to Treasury Four Government employees Those who have used genuine degrees and/or supporting documents. In fact, in the above mentioned three cases the appointment of the employees was canceled and in one of them the transfer of the employee was cancelled.

Specifically, after an audit by the National Transparency Commission, four cases of employees were found over a period of six months, where they had to return the relevant amounts due to the use of genuine degrees and/or supporting documents. As improper wages.

In total, in the four cases above, the search amount unnecessarily paid is now 600,000 euros.

From a ministry employee, €12,581 was claimed as an undue payment An employee of another ministry was allegedly paid €139,691 improperly. €79,924 and €371,992 were improperly claimed from two (2) employees of another ministry respectively.

It may be noted that while appointment of employees was canceled in the above three cases, transfer of employees was canceled in one of them.