Fortune’s answer ends directly with El Gabi

Olympics





12.07.2024 | 16:11

Olympiakos has closed the Mazoura case and now the cases of Kostas Fortounis and Ayoub El Gabi are alternating, Dimitris Christofidelis noted on the show Must Go On.

Olympiacos has directed issues related to the stay of Fortunis and El Kaabi in the port of Piraeus. As noted in Dimitris Christofidelis Show Must Go On, cFor the captain of Olympiakos, all appointments have been made with all the companies involved and an offer from Olympiakos has been announced for the 32-year-old midfielder.

They are now awaiting his response as Fortunis has received offers from teams such as Giorgos Tonis’ El Khalids in Arabia, but also from MLS, particularly Chicago Fire and Frank Klobaz.

As for El Gabi, the representative of the Moroccan forward is in regular contact with the people of Olympiakos, who made an offer to his client. Dizzy Sum for Greek data.

In fact, there is hope that the matter will be closed immediately and El Gabi will return to Greece and sign his new contract with Piraeus.