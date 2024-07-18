Forecast Marousakis: The heat wave is at its peak

That is the peak A heat wave is still affecting the country with temperatures today come across theirs 40 degrees Celsius. We have it in most parts of the country Clear weatherHowever, some may occur in the afternoon you can Epirus, in the mountains of western and central Macedonia.

According to the forecast of OPEN meteorologist Clearchos Marousakis Average temperature Moving 38 degrees Celsius The Most High will touch them 43 degrees Celsius. Strong northerly winds of 6-7 Beaufort will prevail in the central Aegean region.

In Attica We will have sunshine. wind 6 Beaufort They will blow Southern Euboic Gulfwhen Cabo Toro They can touch 7 Beaufort. The midday mercury in the city center will touch them 39 degrees Celsius.

Thessaloniki also has good weather. The temperature will touch them 38 degrees Celsius. 3-4 Beaufort’s gentle winds cool the atmosphere.

Tomorrow is Friday two Air masses They are encountered throughout the country, affecting central and northern mainland Greece. Caution is advised in northern Greece, we are likely to see strong storms in the afternoon. Further south, the same holds true High temperature is 38-40 degrees Celsius. A heat wave will begin weakens From Monday.

Prognosis of EMY

Friday 19-07-2024

Generally clear weather. During the afternoon and afternoon, temporary clouds will form in the western and northern continental areas and there will be local rain mainly in the north, where isolated storms in the mountains will blow from 4 to 6 Aegean inland 7 Beaufort.

Although the temperature will drop slightly in the north, it will remain at high levels and reach:

A. North continental areas will be between 38 and 39 degrees Celsius and other continental areas will be between 40 and 41 degrees Celsius.

B. In the Ionian Islands, East Aegean Islands, Dodecanese and Southern Crete, 37 to 40°C.

c. In other parts of the island country, 35 to 37 degrees Celsius.

d. In the province of Attica and Thessaloniki, 38 to 39 degrees Celsius.

20-07-2024 Saturday

Generally clear weather. From the afternoon, temporary clouds will form in the continental areas and there will be local rain in the mountains and occasional storms in Macedonia. Events in the evenings are limited to western and central Macedonia and will gradually stop.

Winds will be from northerly directions at 3 to 5 and inland from the Aegean at 6 at Beaufort.

The temperature does not change significantly and reaches:

37 to 39 degrees Celsius will be recorded in northern continental areas, 40 degrees in other continental areas, and 41 degree Celsius locally in western continental areas.

In the Ionian Islands, the East Aegean Islands, the Dodecanese and Southern Crete, 38 to 40 degrees Celsius.

In other parts of the island country, 34 to 36 degrees Celsius.

39 and 40 degrees in Attica and 38 to 39 degrees Celsius in the province of Thessaloniki.

Sunday 21-07-2024

Generally clear weather. In the afternoon and afternoon, temporary clouds will form over continental areas and there will be localized rain in the north and in the mountains of eastern Macedonia and Thrace, isolated storms will occur.

Winds from northerly directions will be 3 to 5 and southeast Aegean local 6 will gradually weaken in Beaufort.

Temperatures will be maintained at high levels with maximum values ​​ranging from 37 to 39 degrees Celsius over land and 40 degrees Celsius inland.

07-22-2024 Monday

Generally clear weather. During the afternoon and afternoon, patchy clouds will develop over continental areas and there will be localized showers and isolated storms in the north.

Winds will be 3 to 5 from the north and 6 Beaufort in southern seas.

The temperature does not change significantly.