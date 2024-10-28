Florina: Hotel in Amindaio “sealed” due to mass poisoning – 48-year-old happy

The next 24 hours were crucial for a 48-year-old man who was hospitalized in the ICU of Cosani Hospital after being poisoned by carbon monoxide in a hotel in the Limnogorio, Amindaio area of ​​Florina.

A total of 14 people have been admitted to area hospitals with poisoning symptoms.

in critical condition

The director of the ICU said that his condition is critical for the next 24 hours as he is fighting for his life. The 48-year-old spent three days in the Florina area with his wife and stayed at the same hotel as other guests.

According to ERT, several people who were hospitalized at the Florina General Hospital due to a carbon monoxide leak in a newly built hotel have been discharged and are in good health.

Many of them returned to the hotel to collect their personal belongings. Four others are under medical observation for precautionary reasons.

Florina: Carbon monoxide poisoning

It happened on Saturday night with the audience feeling sick, nauseous and dizzy.

A couple from Thessaloniki said they thought it was food poisoning at first, but opened the windows and felt better. The incident was more serious for the occupants of the other rooms as a door was broken down to free the guests.

Fines and imprisonment

Two fines of more than 10,000 euros (2,024 +8,192) from 18/10/2024 were imposed by the Regional Tourism Service (PYT) of Western Macedonia after a poisoning incident at a tourist hotel in Amintaio and reported to all competent control authorities.

A statement from the Ministry of Tourism indicates that the accommodation was verified on time by the efficient Regional Tourism Service (RPS) of Western Macedonia.

In particular, the following were imposed:

a) Penalty for untruth-false information while submitting declaration of tourist accommodation,

b) Penalty for failure to submit declaration of health interest shop (illegal operation of shop).

PYT communicated these results to all relevant authorities to ensure compliance with the company’s legal standards.

According to the notification, in the early morning hours of October 27, 2024, in the tourist resort of Limnogorio Florina, according to a preliminary investigation by the Amindaio Police Department, residents were found to be injured with symptoms of suffocation. Nausea and dizziness from inhaling toxic gas inside tourist accommodation.

On 27.10.2024, the head of the PYT of Western Macedonia notified all competent control authorities and issued a decision to stop the operation of the tourist accommodation.

The Ministry of Tourism has underlined that all legal procedures will be followed to impose further administrative sanctions.

It emphasizes its absolute priority for the safety and health of visitors by continuing to implement strict controls.