Fire on line: Professor accused of arson is in jail

66-year-old Wari arson suspect is sent to jail after confessing to an investigator.

He allegedly set four fires on June 8 and 9 in the Heroma Wari area of ​​Atigi, followed by a criminal case for arson.

The arrested man, who wrote antiquities, holds a doctorate in sociology and is also a professor at the Hellas Academy, reportedly denied the charges against him, arguing that he was at home at the time of the dispute. As he lives in the area, the fire broke out.

Using video footage from the starting points of the EL.AS fire, he located the 66-year-old, and an arrest warrant was issued for him.

Photo – Document

A few days ago, a photo of the 66-year-old defendant “burning” from a security camera in Warri area came to the public.

Profile of accused

The 66-year-old, who has made numerous television appearances and published dozens of books, was identified by the DAEE after examining camera footage, where he appeared to light a fire and slowly walk away from the scene.

In fact, initially his tall stature, his gait and facial features – caught on camera – created the impression that the arsonist was young. Then something unconfirmed.

The 66-year-old doctor from Panteion University’s Department of Sociology is said to be living near the site of the fire with his family. It is noted that he had a dispute with the municipal officials because he did not clean the plots around his house.

He was arrested last Monday (5/8), with video footage showing him being nearby four times while he was seen setting fires on June 8 and 9.