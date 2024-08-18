Fire in the hearths: a rough night, the fire burns

It’s been a tough night for Fornos as the fire that broke out around 14.00 pm in the Scafis area of ​​Kamari continues to burn.

Air assets assisted with target drops, but the wind was too strong to be sufficient. They start again at first light of day. The ground forces are making inhumane efforts and will be reinforced, according to ikariaki.gr.

The fire is in low vegetation and does not threaten houses in Kamari, municipality of Forni Kors. Fire crews traveled to the island by boat from Samos and other islands. Therefore, 27 firefighters with 8 vehicles are operating at the scene, while 5 airplanes and a helicopter made drops until the last light of day.

It is recalled that at first volunteers and a helicopter were working, then 18 firefighters rushed to the scene, and during the night another 9 firefighters arrived from Samos.



















Also, according to ikarianews.gr, the fire caused a general blackout on the island.

Earlier, after 2:00 p.m., he called 112 and wrote, “If you are in Kamari area, move to Fornos.”

There are two Coast Guard floating vessels and fishing boats. Earlier, 16 people were transported from Kamari to Agios Minas by Coast Guard patrol boat and 3 by private boat. There were no injuries.

