Fire in Attica: A 65-year-old man’s house burned down after he set fire to the basement.

Fires continue to burn in northeast Attica, and fire crews are fighting a major battle Limit it.

Among the victims of the fire was a man convicted of a fire in a barn, which killed him 104 people.

He is a permanent resident of Dau Pentelis on Monday (12/8). His house burned down. “I have no words, we didn’t expect this from him. 112 chased us and I came and saw it was on fire,” Konstantinos Angelopoulos told the Star.

Watch the video of his statements:



According to reports, the 65-year-old refused to leave the house The police took him out.

Watch video of 65-year-old man’s house on fire:

Dow Pendely..🙏 Published by Xristos Arnaoytopoylos Monday, August 12, 2024

It may be recalled that he was first convicted of manslaughter by negligence. Three years imprisonment and is now pending before the Court of Appeal.

