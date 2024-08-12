Fire at Varnavas: Firefighter injured – taken to hospital with second degree burns

A firefighter was injured in his arms and legs while working on a kilometer-long blaze in northeastern Attica.

He was initially transferred to Marathon Health Center and later it was deemed necessary to transfer him to Attica’s 251 General Hospital.

According to a MEGA report, the firefighter has second-degree burns on his hands and feet, but there are no concerns about his health.

At the same time, a fire engine was deployed to douse the fire.

8 people in hospital with shortness of breath

Also, a total of 8 people were transferred to the health unit with respiratory distress. More specifically, four went to Sismanoglio, three to Gabondritti Health Center, and one to Nea Makri Health Center, where he was picked up by an EKAP ambulance and transported to Sismanoglio.

Hospitals are ready

Hospitals and health centers are on alert for residents suffering from burns or breathing problems due to the fire that has been burning out of control since noon on Sunday in Varnavas Attica.

More specifically, the nursing institutions on standby throughout the duration of the great fire are the health centers of Nea Makri and Kapandriti, as well as the hospitals “Sotheria”, “G. Gennimatas” and “Sismanoglio”.

All are ready to treat those who have suffered burns or suffocation from a large fire. The General Hospital of Athens “Georgios Gennimatas” for burns and the General Hospital of Thoracic Diseases “I Soteria” for receiving cases of respiratory problems.

At the same time, EKAB is on full operational readiness, deploying forces in all areas bordering fire stations to intervene in any incident requiring emergency hospital care.