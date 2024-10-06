Finger on the trigger Israel: ready to attack Iran – explosions in Beirut too

At least five attacks in Beirut came after the Israeli army ordered the immediate evacuation of certain areas.

Ahead of the anniversary of the Hamas attack, the Israeli military is on high alert and on the ground amid fears of further attacks. Israel On October 7, 2023.

In a speech to Israeli citizens, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel’s expected attack on Tuesday’s barrage of rockets fired at Hezbollah.

“Iran is behind all the threats against us. They launched hundreds of missiles at us in one of the biggest attacks in history. “No country in the world will accept such an attack, and neither will Israel,” the Israeli Prime Minister said.

“Israel has the duty and the right to defend itself and respond to such attacks – and that is what we are going to do,” he added.

Netanyahu said the Israeli military had succeeded in destroying a large part of Hezbollah’s arsenal, turning the tide of war against the Iran-backed group.

“We have destroyed most of the missile and rocket array that Hezbollah has built over the years,” Netanyahu said in a televised speech, adding: “We have changed the course of the war and the balance of the war.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said that his country is now fighting on seven fronts, nearly a year after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

“Today, Israel defends itself on seven fronts against the enemies of civilization,” he noted, including Iran-backed Hezbollah in the north, Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen, “terrorists” and Shiites in the West Bank. Militants in Iraq and Syria.

Israeli Army: Evacuate the southern suburbs of Beirut immediately

On Saturday night, Israel appeared poised to launch new attacks in south Beirut.

The Israeli military has issued new evacuation orders for Beirut’s southern suburbs, which it says are “Hezbollah facilities”.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said buildings in the Burj el-Brajneh would be targeted and called on people living within 500 meters of them to move urgently.

Located near the airport, the area has already been hit by Israeli missiles and has been a target in the past.

Herzog: Iran is a permanent threat to the country

In a statement today marking the anniversary of the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said the wounds “have not yet fully healed.”

“Our wounds have not yet fully healed… because hostages continue to be tortured, hanged and die in captivity,” he stressed.

Of the 251 people kidnapped and taken to the Gaza Strip on October 7, 97 are still being held hostage, and 33 of them have died, according to a military statement.

Ahead of commemorations for the Palestinian Islamist movement’s October 7 attack on Israeli soil, Israel’s president said Iran and its “proxies” are a “constant threat” to his country.

In a message to Jewish communities around the world, Herzog condemned the “permanent threat to the (Israeli) state by Iran and its terrorist proxies, blinded by hatred and committed to destroying our unique Jewish nation.” Statement issued by the President.

Iran fired nearly 200 missiles into Israeli territory on Monday night, its second attack in less than six months.

Tehran said it acted in retaliation for last week’s assassination in Beirut of the head of the Iran-backed Lebanese Islamist movement Hezbollah, and the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in an attack on Tehran on July 31.

Iran and Hamas blamed Israel for Haniya’s murder. Israel had no comment.

Earlier today, Israel’s military announced it was “preparing to retaliate” to Iran’s massive missile strikes, most of which were intercepted by Israel’s air defense system.

Israel weighs its next move

Israel’s military spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Saturday that it will respond to Iran’s missile attack in a timely manner.

“How we respond to this brazen attack will depend on the manner, place and time we decide as directed by the political leadership,” Hagari said.

He said the two airbases hit by Hezbollah’s attack last Tuesday were fully operational and no aircraft were damaged.

The international community is watching the events frantically, as an Israeli official told AFP earlier that Israel’s military was preparing to respond to a barrage of rocket attacks from Hezbollah. Middle EastAvoiding an aggressive move that could lead to a generalized inflammation.

At the same time, Iran has announced that it is ready to retaliate against Israel.

However, the military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not elaborate on the nature or timing of the response, but said the Israel Defense Forces’ firing of about 200 ballistic missiles at Iran would have “repercussions.”

Recommendations for an expected strike by Israel were addressed by US President Joe Biden, who said he was considering alternatives to attacks on Iran’s oil facilities.

Iran: “Our response is strong”

“You can test our will,” Iran’s foreign minister underlined. Abbas AraksiSpeaking from Tehran, he is returning from a two-day tour Lebanon And Syria.

Abbas Arakhsi said Israel’s offensive response could be hours away.

“Our response to any Israeli attack will be strong and severe, and they may test our will. My visit to Beirut and Damascus sends a message – Iran will always stand firm,” Iran’s foreign minister said.

In addition, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned on Friday that the Islamic Republic’s allies, particularly Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Palestinian Hamas, will continue their fight against Israel, raising concerns that a Middle East outbreak is imminent following Hamas’ unprecedented incursion into southern Israeli territory.

Israel is on high alert

Israel’s military said today that its forces have been put on high alert ahead of the anniversary of the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel, stressing that the militants are seeking to carry out attacks in the country.

“This week we will commemorate the anniversary of the war and October 7. We are ready to increase our forces ahead of this day,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari said during a televised news conference amid fears of militant attacks.