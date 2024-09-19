FBI: Iran Sends Trump Hacked Secret Documents To Biden

Iranian hackers hacked documents stolen from Republican presidential candidate’s campaign email Donald Trump, on his staff Joe Biden Before withdrawing his candidacy, the FBI and other US agencies said he was attempting to interfere in the 2024 election.

The FBI confirmed on August 12 that it is investigating allegations by Donald Trump’s staff that Iran hacked and distributed several key campaign documents. On August 19, intelligence officials confirmed that Iran was behind the hack.

Officials said yesterday, Wednesday 09/18, that there was no indication that any recipients had responded to the Biden campaign. Similar documents were sent to several media outlets over the summer, with no response, according to a statement Guardian.

Among the documents, according to reports, was a dossier of research the Trump campaign conducted on Republican vice presidential nominee Jay. D Vance.

Kamala Harris’ campaign called the emails from Iran “unnecessary and unacceptable malicious activity.”

The emails were obtained before the hacking of the Trump campaign was publicly acknowledged, and there is no evidence that the recipients knew their origin.

The U.S. government has often accused Iran of meddling in elections, and last month the FBI and other federal agencies leaked documents linking them to Tehran.

Iran has denied meddling in US affairs. On Wednesday, its permanent mission to the United Nations in New York said the latest allegations were “fundamentally baseless and completely unacceptable”.