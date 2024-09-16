Faye Skortas – The premiere of shining white for Bungiorno: “I rediscovered my breakfast in my Mega”

“I say good morning again from the channel I started in the morning, here at MEGA,” said Fai Skorta meaningfully at his premiere.

Fai Scordas, dressed in white, returned to the air of the Grand Canal on Monday morning with the premiere of his new daily entertainment show, Buongiorno. In fact, from the first seconds, the attractive presenter did not hide her great joy, but also the first legitimate concern that she was returning to the place where she began to say good morning on the first television.

So Fi Skortas, taking his place on the set, said, “Good morning MEGA, good morning to everyone in Greece. Good morning, have a good week and a good TV season. I want to give you a big hug, I miss you so much. We say good morning, because we start at 9:20 , a little early, from the channel where I first started the morning, I say good morning again here at MEGA. I am very happy to be at MEGA, we are starting Buongiorno with a great company.”

“As those who have been watching me for the past few years know, these premiere days are a little bit special for me. Anxiety means I’ll be fine in an hour. Head of the station Mr. I want to thank the Marinakis for their trust, and I want to thank all the employees of MEGA who were by my side during the summer and helped me find breakfast again”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Faye Skortas welcomed her TV company to the premiere of her new show after adding, “My breakfast at Mega, with a great company and very nice partners.”

And Buongiorno has officially taken a place in our breakfasts.