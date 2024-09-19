Even closer to renewing Rodini’s contract, discussions with his manager are progressing well

Olympics





19.09.2024 | 17:01

Rodney’s manager has arrived in Greece to discuss extending his partnership with the Brazilian full-back beyond 2025 with Olympiakos management, as the two sides move towards agreeing a new deal.

Olympiakos has already early renewed the contracts of Panagiotis Retsou and Andreas Doi, which were due to expire in June 2025, but it does not stop there as it has implemented “Operation Rodini” to terminate the Brazilian’s contract and retain him. Rendis and after the summer of 2025 when his current contract expires.

The player’s representative arrived in Greece as we reported last week that his visit was planned to discuss with the Olympiakos management to extend cooperation with the experienced defender, and it is clear that both sides are going through them. to a new contract.

At this time, details regarding the duration of the new deal with Rodney are still unknown, with the report saying that the deal will be finalized within a day or so on Friday.

Jose Luis Mendeliber is also an immediate signing as the team captain is considered one of the best quality players on the red and white roster, not just Olympiacos, Vasco admires the Brazilian a lot and considers him a cornerstone. On last year’s magical journey to Conference League success.