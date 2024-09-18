EMY EMERGENCY BULLETIN: Rapid deterioration of weather from today – Lightning, hail, strong winds

Strong the rain And Storms According to the emergency weather report, until Wednesday (18/9) afternoon, thessaly, Peria, Sporades, North Evia and Fidiotida are forecast. National Weather Service.

These events are accompanied by frequent occurrences of lightning, local hail and strong winds.

In Attica, clouds tend to thicken in the afternoon, and rain and even storms are more likely.

Meanwhile, the government apparatus is on high alert, along with the Civil Defense Secretariat.civilprotection.gov.gr) of the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Defense, the relevant competent government agencies, the regions and municipalities of the country, to inform them of their presence. Increased civil defense preparednessIn order to deal immediately with the effects of severe weather events.

“Warning” for flood events

“This weather needs attention as we are in a season with very warm seas and these extreme weather events feed into it and it can cause micro-flooding issues, hail or lightning issues with enough frequency to see,” the meteorologist warned. , Clearchos Marousakis.