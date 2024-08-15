Eleni Menegaki sends greetings and “drops” on social media without a trace of makeup

Eleni Menegaki is calmer and fresher than ever this summer next to her loved ones…

Eleni Menegaki seems to be having one of her most beautiful summers yet as she makes sure to update her online friends through social media. After wrapping up his daily show at Mega, the lovable anchor is enjoying time with his family.

Through her personal account on Instagram, Eleni Menagaki wanted to send her greetings to everyone on Virgin Mary’s Day.

“Happy birthday” modestly captioned “Beautiful Eleni” and uploaded a selfie photo where she posed with a smile for the lens without make-up.

“A big thank you to the viewers, good luck to the fighters of the Daily Zone. I’m turning off my light, I’m not going back in, I’ve worked very hard for this every day, it’s hard and tiring, but very kind. Only a daily program can really make you connect with the audience, you To come closer, to break the screen, to break the glass, to be able to become someone, even if you do not see them, even if they look from a distance, always next to you” said Eleni Menegaki, among others, a month and a half ago, at the curtain of her last show on the Megalo channel.