Early Christians: Father Clemenes “shown” by Manolis as his grandson's father – Newsbomb – News

New information about the family of early Christians, not reported in the Office of the Child Registry, Father Cleomenis has taken part in the case, and 45-year-old Manolis is back in the “Children's” hospital. . His wife is still missing.

New shocking revelations in the most appreciated case with early Christians… It turns out, the child of the early Christian family was not declared in the office of the registry, according to the project “To Proinono” ANT1. It is about the infant of a family living in burrows in hilly Corinthia.

Specifically, it was reported that “there are no child-specific results in integrated searches in the public sector interoperability application.”

Father Clemens character

In the same program, 45-year-old Manolis Kalaidjitakis told police the face of his grandson's father, Father Cleomenis, was mentioned.

Accordingly, Andreas Karagianis of eklisiaonline pointed out that it was an old-time priest. was very close to certain people, “He took them under his wing.”





Manolis in the “Children's” hospital

Manolis Kalaitzidakis was found in the “children's” hospital, where his 15-year-old son is kept. 45 years old from Paleochristian country Talked about the preventive measures of the child and his wife SevastiIt is still ignored.

“Two policemen in uniform take my son into custody and take him to the bathroom, they want to break the 15-year-old. What restoration is this, it refers to other regimes. They don't protect him like that, but they drive him crazy. When the 45-year-old was first asked about his wife, he commented: “Luckily she disappeared where she was hiding, otherwise we would have had four children here (in Phaidon). The other children are younger. Imagine if a 5-year-old child was taken to the playground by the police. Look. Unheard of things.”

On the fact that she still cannot see her son, she said: “Obviously they didn't want me to see the situation, so I didn't report it to them. A police officer threatened to shoot the child if he ran away. My daughter who comes with a baby inside told me this and I understood why they wouldn't let me contact her. We are talking about Colombian conditions here. Will the reformation of the police, their masculinity and professionalism come out to a 15-year-old?'

Reverend Brother: I regret not speaking to the Reverend

In statements hosted on the same show, Sevasti's brother said, “Everybody spoke, my mother, my father and they had their say. I want you to respect me and understand why this whole issue with my sister is so tender to me. All I want to say is I want them all to be well.”

He added, “I'm sad that I didn't talk to Chevy, but things like this happen in life and we're separated. I don't want any parent or any brother or sister to feel this loss after all these years.” The only person I want to talk to is my sister. Listen to her, we have a lot to say. I will understand”.

Early Christian Woman: I fear for myself and my family

At the same time, she also expressed fear about the state of her family The wife of an early Christian, HonorableIn his statement to ANT1.

“I fear for me and my family, my situation is bad and no one respects it. My heart is on my son who is alone and I can't help him. Awaiting the investigation to clarify everything I want to put an end to all the injustice my family is suffering. I need to find my family,” he said.





