Draws for Olympiakos and PAOK in the “16” of the Conference League

Olympiacos and PAOK will find their opponents in the 16th round of the Conference League on Friday at noon (23.02 / 14:00). Potential opponents of the two Greek teams in the tournament are tied.

After the return games of the play off entry to the “16”, the “puzzle” of the teams continuing with PAOK (the first from the group stage) and Olympiakos (which qualified for the play offs against Ferencvaros) in the next knockout stage of the Conference League is complete, expecting a good draw.

The draw for the round of 16, featuring two Greek teams, will take place on Friday (23/2) at 14:00 at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, the home of European football.

At this stage, teams from the same country cannot be drawn. Matches will be held on 7 and 14 March 2024 en route to the final at AEK's 'OPAP Arena' on 29 May 2024.

Notably, Olympiakos will be the home team and PAOK will be the away team in the first match.

“16” of the Europa Conference League:

Group Winners (Strong)

Aston Villa (England)

Bruges (Belgium)

Fenerbahce (Turkey)

Fiorentina (Italy)

Lille (France)

Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)

Bach (Greece)

Victoria Plzen (Czech Republic)

Teams from play-off stage (void)

Maccabi Haifa (Israel)

Ajax (Netherlands)

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

Servette (Switzerland)

Olympiakos (Greece)

Molte (Norway)

Union St Kilois (Belgium)

Sturm Cross (Austria)