Dozen Vasilis Spanoulis for the Olympic Games

July 23, 2024
Arzu

Greek national team


Royal Karamousa


Urokinesis

The EEC has announced the Greek National Team for the 2024 Olympic Games.

As the time approaches for the start of the 2024 Olympic Games, the Greek national team finished their preparations with a friendly match against Serbia (94-72) and the EEC announced the squad for the summer’s big sporting event.

The last player to be cut – and will return to Athens – is Michalis Luntzis, while on Monday (22/7) at noon Kostas Antetokounmpo was known to be permanently excluded as he did not receive medical clearance to strengthen our representative group. In France. So Vassilis Spanoulis handed Nikos Houkas the post that arose after injury to Panathinaikos AKTOR tally.

Greece national team depth chart

  • PG: Thomas Walkup, Nick Galathis, Dimitris Moraidis
  • SG: Giannoulis Laurentzakis, Vasilis Toliopoulos
  • SF: Kostas Papanikolaou, Vasilis Charalambopoulos, Panagiotis Kalaitsakis
  • PF: Yannis Antetokounmpo, Dinos Mitoglou, Nikos Hougaz
  • C: George Papagiannis

Teams of the Olympic Games

Group A

  1. Australia
  2. Hellas
  3. Canada
  4. Spain

Group B

  1. France
  2. Germany
  3. Japan
  4. Brazil

Group C

  1. Serbia
  2. South Sudan
  3. Puerto Rico
  4. America

National team plan

July 27, Saturday

Tuesday, July 30

Friday, August 2


