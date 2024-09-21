Do restaurants want us to be miserable? These 3 signs indicate yes

With the latest viral TikTok or a celebrity-adopted photo, trends are fickle. And while some trends are past their expiration date (expensive matcha drinks and anything with truffle oil), consumers expect some trends to be thrown in the trash like stale bread.

Here are some of the most disturbing new trends in catering, according to journalists, bloggers and chefs interviewed by the HuffPost website.

Menu with QR code

Most controversial is the QR code menu. Customers prefer flipping menu pages rather than scrolling and panning to read the menu.

“Patrons are there for the experience, the conversation and the atmosphere of the restaurant, and pulling out the phone to browse the menu detracts from that,” said chef Suhan Lee.

James Beard candidate Naila Iqbal Muhammad said, “I hate QR code menus because they don’t really help the environment and are very difficult to reach people who don’t have phones or the elderly who are bothered by them. They don’t contribute to the shared experience, which is what eating out is all about,” he said. “No phone at dinner as much as possible. We already take pictures and post them, reply to emails and text messages, and use them to cheat during awkward silences. Don’t add another reason to be on our phone at this time

Calculation of calories in the menu

When it comes to menus, the information they contain is also important.

“I hate seeing the caloric values ​​of food on the menu,” said journalist Aba Ahad. “I’ve struggled with an eating disorder my whole life, a relapsing bulimic. Once I see the number, it’s really hard to put it aside and focus on the experience. Every time I’m in a place like this, I order fewer calories and make a mental note to never go there again.”

Time limit

Restaurant patrons may notice another new trend emerging in time limits for tables at various restaurants, especially those with long wait lists. For example, Buckwheat Restaurant in New Jersey has a 90-minute limit, while Mayfield Restaurant in California has an hour and thirty minute limit for parties of two or three, and a maximum of two hours for parties of four. or five.

“Few things kill the mood of a dining experience faster than being told you have 90 minutes to eat, drink and be merry. It’s as if the restaurant is saying, “Sure, we’d like your participation, but only for a little while.” “Nothing says, ‘We appreciate you,’ so they can book the table for the next group,” said Erica Thomas, founder of the food blog Eating With Erica.

*With information from HuffPost