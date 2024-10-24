disclosure

A four-second, not particularly sharp video from a camera in the Leptocaria area shown by the media (initially by STAR TV station) from the first twenty-four hours after the two trains collided. Sent to Forensic Lab of EL.AS for analysis. Competent judicial officers from Larissa investigating the Tempe train tragedy at the end of February 2023.

In a video with distant scenes (ss provides related photographic material Inside ) of a commercial train departing from Thessaloniki, passing through the aforementioned area, shortly before colliding with a passenger train at Tempi.

The fireball followed a deadly explosion and two trains colliding in an attempt to clarify whether the commercial train was carrying illegal goods.

While the scenarios do not appear – at least not without scientific processing by experts – to clarify such a thing.

New delay in investigation into causes of deadly Tempe clash

According to the legal representatives of the victims’ families and experts, choosing this analysis with a delay of 1.5 years, a video known from the beginning, will cause a new significant delay in the investigation of the exact causes. A deadly collision followed her and a fatal explosion.

This was recorded in the relevant report after the statements of the relatives of the victims about “delay tactics and delaying tactics” in the investigation of the case. Inside and “according to Sunday” 15 days before.

Relatives of the victims said at the time, “Contrary to claims that the government or government agencies are in a hurry to close the case, we believe the opposite is happening.

This is to postpone any political costs or other consequences of the investigation or outcome of the Tempe tragedy to the distant future. Hence the closing of the case file and the beginning of the trial with at least 50-60 defendants…referred to as Kalends.

It is noteworthy that in a recent survey, 75% of the citizens said that there was a strange delay in the investigation of the train accident.

It is worth noting that the judicial authorities who initially investigated the Tempe tragedy did not request all the footage and data of the movement of the commercial train from its loading area in Thessaloniki to the fatal collision.

It happened several weeks late after the requests-recommendations of victims’ relatives and that the recordings of the train’s tracks had already been “covered”- were replaced by later recordings of the camera system.

These recordings, which were belatedly collected and recorded on 14 digital discs, were sent to specialized laboratories in Britain and then to the Directorate of Forensic Laboratories of the Hellenic Police. Its results were sent to the judicial authorities a week ago.

A new time-consuming cycle of testing video of leptocaria

But now it has been decided to start a new time-consuming cycle of “Leptocaria video” testing made public from the beginning of March 2023.

Apart from that, as he had said in the “Vima” statement, his Inside Marty’s father who was killed in Tempe and lawyer Mr. “A clear example of this obstacle,” says Antonis Psaropoulos, “is the eight-month delay in decision-making by the professors of the School of Chemical Engineering at the National Technical University of Athens.

The NTUA was called by the judicial authorities in March 2024 to take a clear decision on the causes of the pyrosphere, which appears to have killed at least 5-7 people following the collision of trains. In the garbage.

New round of inquiries – what the NTUA heard

But after eight months, not only is there no clarifying document, NTUA has requested to conduct a fresh round of inquiry with its latest documents and produce material it appears to have had from the beginning.

According to the worrying new leaks, “NTUA will invite representatives of families to attend a test explosion test to clear any doubts about the pyrosphere as the cause of the explosion”.

Finally, the relatives of the victims said, “The tactic of delaying the questionable trial is aided by some individual expert reports with dubious evidence, which leads to judicial choices for a full trial without substantial meaning.

One such expert opinion baselessly linked the fatal explosion in question to suspicious materials carried by some “lost” wagon of a commercial train.

So, the judicial authorities assigned a suitable, pointless investigation to a mineralogist, who ruled weeks later that such a thing had not been confirmed, which surely caused yet another unnecessary delay.