Desilas: “Panathinaikos missed a great chance to reduce” – Football – Stoiximan Super League – Panathinaikos

His own opinion for his failure Panathinaikou Matchday 6 of the Stoiximan Super League in the derby against AEK in New Philadelphia. Dionysius Desilas to do bwinΣΠΟΡ FM 94,6.

«In its second derby, it lost to New Philadelphia after a draw with Panathinaikos. He didn’t go far, but he missed a big chance to cut it short after PAOK were beaten (by Aries).“, the team reporter said at the beginning.

«We don’t say it was a disaster, but it was a failure, which always brings reflection in such cases, and the opportunity was lost to repeat the mistakes he made early on. For me, there’s a double read in the game, and again he threw a half, which he did with Lance Out, Tuba and yesterday.“, he added.

Later, Dionysis Desilas He made special mention of DjuricicLooked like a victim of AEK’s goal with Pyros, who then underlined it Panathinaikos were better in the second halfBut Alonso “threw” the problem in the first half.

At the same time, he made this comment Yesterday’s derby was decided in the detailsHe insisted that the next derby was with Olympiakos A great necessity Perhaps this will be the first “final” for Panathinaikos.