dentias, carriage and weak balances

Yesterday in Cyprus, Nicos Dentias said what he had to say. Invasion of Turkish troops in Megalonis and how the occupation has been for fifty years. In fact, he called Nicosia “the last divided city.” He had said the same at the Delphi forum this year. No wonder. And Turkey responded by accusing it of undermining the good climate in Greek-Turkish relations and trying to make a political career out of such statements. No surprise here either. Both sides said what they felt compelled to say.

If this assessment is the result of Nikos Dentias’s specific statement of the Turkish implication that there was a gap between Dentias and Mitsotakis in Greek-Turkish relations, this assessment is entirely unfortunate. The Prime Minister will say the same because this is our truth. One of the constants of post-colonialism, the Cyprus issue is a question of invasion and occupation. Anyone who renounces this national stand is disaffected at all levels.

Ms. Despina Vandi’s case, in my opinion, is very serious because her reaction was sudden, it was about Kemal, the father of the Turkish state, and it happened live. In the presence of thousands of Turkish citizens who went to hear her. In Atatürk’s view, her forced behavior, like the image of a Greek artist singing in Smyrna, would make many comments in Greece, not flattering to Mrs. T.Vandy. The question is where was Kemal’s giant poster at an art event? You will say that the house is theirs and they put any picture they want. We totally agree. That’s what I mean.

What do these two incidents of the last few days show? How fragile Greek-Turkish relations are. At first glance, they are influenced in a barometric way even by events that have nothing to do with politics. Why is this happening; Unresolved issues abound and brushing these issues under the carpet to build good relationships proves futile. Dentias and every Dentias is obliged to make similar statements as long as the Cyprus issue remains between Greece and Turkey. And many artists won’t sing under Kemal’s giant poster, especially in Smyrna. This historical burden is heavy.

The trivial position that we can maintain good relations with Turkey is not valid because of regular annual events like Tendia reports made every year for decades or unpredictable reactions to incidents of doing nothing. To do politics. And the question in these cases is not who is guilty. This is a bit important. The magnitude of problems determines behaviors and developments. The more serious the problems, the weaker the relations between the two states.