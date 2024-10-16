Costas Manolas Pannaxiakos announced

Greece





16.10.2024 | 20:31

Pannaxiakos dropped the bombshell on amateur football by announcing the signing of international central defender Kostas Manolas (from Naxos).

Kostas Manolas returned to his roots as local Cyclades side Pannaxiakos announced his takeover.

The 33-year-old stopper has chosen to stay on the island to strengthen his country’s squad. He participated in the team’s training sessions in the earlier days and finally decided to compete for it.

Detailed announcement of Pannaxiakos: “The President, Board Members and extended family of Panaxia Sports Club announce the arrival of international footballer Kostas Manolas to the men’s team with great joy, emotion and pride.

A player who has worn the shirts of AEK, Olympiakos, Roma, Napoli, the national team and the national men’s national team, the Greek central defender admired by Europe, Naxiotis, where his family lives, will strengthen Pannaxiakos’ bid in this year’s championship.

Welcome, Costa! Continuity in the stadiums!“.