Corinth fire: Two missing in big fire in Xylogastro

Two men aged 35 and 40 wanted in Ano Pizza, Corinthia.

According to reports, it was about 2 men who took their motorcycles to voluntarily go to their acquaintance Sol to help him when the big fire broke out.

Civil Defense said they met the firefighters and told them to move away as they approached an ongoing area. They have been missing ever since and investigations are underway to locate them.

What was said earlier about Xylogastro, vice-governor of Corinth

A fire in Xilokastro is raging out of control, with the fire brigade battling the flames overnight. Speaking to the Athenian-Macedonian News Agency, Corinth’s deputy governor, Anastasios Geolis, said of the ongoing firefight:

“Unfortunately, we are facing a very difficult situation due to the fire in the area of ​​Roseni Xilocastro and neighboring communities.” In fact, as he adds, “the wind in the region makes the situation even more difficult”.

Strong winds in the region make it difficult to extinguish the fire, while creating particularly dangerous conditions, with the fire moving at high speeds in previously inaccessible areas and densely forested valleys.

Earlier it was learned that a fire engine was engulfed in flames.