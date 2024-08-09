Churches play Taylor Swift music after terror threats and cancellation of her concerts

Vienna overflows with his music Taylor Swift In recent days, even some places of worship have gone to the extent of playing the pop star’s music.

When Taylor Swift’s scheduled concerts on August 8, 9 and 10 were canceled due to a planned terrorist attack by an ISIS member targeting Ernst Happel Stadium and concertgoers, her approximately 1,70,000 fans were expected to attend. with disappointment.

However, they did not let this unfortunate incident deter them. Since the cancellation, the Swifties in Vienna for the concert have turned the city into a massive concert venue, united by their admiration for Taylor Swift. Outdoor parties in squares and events await fans these days, while businesses even treat concert ticket holders with drinks.

In this context, a church in Vienna is dedicating a special… pop star’s worship to the Swifties, playing her music on its premises.



















“I found it so beautiful and so human,” says Nicholas, one of Taylor Swift’s fans who traveled from Greece to Vienna to see the singer live, as he filmed the video. “It shows a more uncomplicated side (of the church) that might have been criticized elsewhere.”

“I am very sad because like many people I have been organizing this trip for more than a year. However, the reasons for its cancellation are completely understandable because our safety comes first. The authorities immediately took the right decision. The atmosphere was very beautiful and full of love, and many people gathered in the streets and squares. They sang or exchanged bracelets. Vienna really treated us well.”

