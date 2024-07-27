“Christians, vote this time, you won’t have to do it again!”

Donald Trump offered unimaginable advice to Christians in his audience on Friday.

The Donald Trump He told members of a Christian organization Friday if they would vote for him in November “You don’t have to vote again in four years. We’ve fixed it for good and you don’t need to vote again.

It’s unclear what the former president meant by his comments on the campaign trail that his Democratic opponents accused him of. It is a threat to democracy This led to the bloody invasion of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, after he tried to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in 2020.

His campaign team did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his comments.

Trump made the announcement during an event organized by the conservative organization Turning Point Action in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Christians, vote this once. You don’t have to do it again. Four more years, you know, and it’ll be fixed, it’ll be fixed, and you won’t have to vote again, my beautiful Christians.” Trump added: “I love Christians. I’m a Christian too. I love you, go, you gotta vote. We’re fixing it so you don’t have to vote again in four years, you don’t have to vote again.”

Check out the video feature