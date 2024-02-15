Champions League, Lazio-Bayern 1-0, Paris-Real Sociedad 2-0: Places spoken

Lazio came into the second half in a different mood and missed a big chance of their own with Isakson in the 48th minute when he was beaten into the back of the net by Neuer.

However, in the last quarter, German possession returned to the Olimpico as Sane wasted another good chance in the 32nd minute and Musiala managed to send the ball over the penalty area in the 40th minute, missing the goal. It remained 0-0 at half-time.

At the start of the race Bayern With “good morning” she showed her mentality by having two great chances in the first quarter (Kimich 2', Kane 7'), Lazio tried to find an antidote and won from 20', but not for long.. . The home side gained a few yards up the pitch as Luis Alberto's excellent shot missed the target.

“If we think it's impossible to beat them, we've already… lost,” the coach said ahead of the match. Lazio Maurizio Sarri and his players in the first half saw him thinking correctly.

The first big surprise of his knockouts Champions League It's true that Lazio put Bayern Munich in even greater trouble, which they beat 1-0 at the Olimpico.

The match was more even with the Italians winning a penalty in the 67th minute and Ubemecanos being sent off. Immobile saw his counter shot go to Isakson, who missed the shot, but Upamecano, who was on his watch, hit his steady leg too badly.

Despite the protests of the Germans, a penalty and an ejection remained 1-0 to Immobile, setting the Olimpico on fire.

Bayern struggled to find an equalizer despite their numerical advantage, but Lazio's relatively easy feat against the Italian side was no easy task.

In fact, Lazio had big chances for a second goal in the 89' when Filipe Andersen found himself alone in the area, but he was too late to get into position, when Kim cut him off and fired towards Pedro Neuer in the 90'+2'.

Paris Saint-Germain-Real Sociedad 2-0



Glomex Player(eexbs1jkdkewvzn, v-cz556wo24vz5)



As the draw for the round of 16 was made, all eyes were on…the Paris star who was drawn second. Real Sociedad.

A 2-0 final win by the French at the Parc des Princes might make a non-competitor think the predictions were justified, but the reality was otherwise.

The Basques stood their ground with dignity ParisHowever the individual quality of Enrique's players gave them a clear lead to qualify for the last 8.

After Sociedad threatened Andre Silva in the first seconds and saw the home team's burst halted by Remiro (an impressive tackle in the Mbappe box), they started moving the ball again and were very dangerous.

Paris, on the other hand, tried to exploit the gaps and speed of their attacking midfielders, but luck smiled on them in the 45th minute when Merino grabbed a shot from outside the area and the ball hit the crossbar.



Glomex Player(eexbs1jkdkewvzn, v-cz53w4w1303l)



Back from the locker room, the match took on a different picture as Paris were more confident on the field and after wasting a few chances in the 58th minute, it was 1-0. From the corner, Marquinhos took a header and (who else?) Mbappe opened the scoring with a close-range shot.



Glomex Player(eexbs1jkdkewvzn, v-cz549z0icjuh)



The Basques trailed 1-0, making a 2-0 save in the 64th minute (Ebappe took a fingertip shot and Remiro sent it onto the post) but it didn't happen in the 70th minute. Barkola set up Traer with a terrific dribble, beating Remiro with a spot kick to make it 2-0…



Glomex Player(eexbs1jkdkewvzn, v-cz54pwikgotl)



The visitors moved upfield in search of a goal to convert the tie, but this gave Mbappe and others the space they wanted, but without using them for the third goal.

Following are the detailed results and scores of the first matches for the “16” stage of the Champions League:

Leipzig (Germany)-Real Madrid (Spain) 0-1 (48' Brahim Diaz)

Copenhagen (Denmark)-Manchester City (England) 1-3 (34' Madsen – 10' De Bruyne, 45'+1' Bernardo Silva, 90'+3' Foden)

Lazio (Italy)-Bayern Munich (Germany) 1-0 (69th penalty shootout)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)-Real Sociedad (Spain) 2-0 (58' Babe, 70' Barcola)

Inter (Italy)-Atletico Madrid (Spain) 20/02

Eindhoven (Netherlands)-Dortmund (Germany) 20/02

Porto (Portugal)-Arsenal (England) 21/02

Napoli (Italy)-Barcelona (Spain) 21/02



The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the tournament is scheduled for March 15.

News Today:

“Is it possible that I love the evil of Adonis and Portosalt?” Vlachos said – he did not sing the verse in question yesterday





Dialogues of the head of the department where Evia traded: Shall we make a thousand? – These works are not done in vain

Cloudy, local rain and a slight drop in temperature until Saturday – very strong northeasterly in the Aegean region today