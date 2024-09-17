Harry Kane’s “stamp” was on the premiere of the new Champions League (4 goals) and when the “curtain” falls on the league stage (29) it hints at the rich spectacle we will follow over the next four months. /1/2025).

There was no draw in the first six matches of the 1st matchday of the new format, with the home team celebrating in 4 and the away team in 2.

A total of twenty-eight goals in just 6 matches (incredible) and the company’s first major derby from Milan (3-1 Milan) which saw Liverpool leave with a huge “double” at the “Allianz Arena” in Munich with a nightly score (9-2). Simikas has been a key player in Slott’s line-up, assisting Greece international van Dijk in the Reds’ 2-1 win.

Liverpool… from the old days

Milan entered the match against Liverpool in the best conditions (Pulisic opened the scoring in the 3rd minute), however, the streak belonged to the English. England delivered lessons in football as Kostas Simica had a big game starting in Arne Slott’s line, showing a 0-1 loss to Nottingham in the Premier League was a poor brace.

Liverpool were coming off a 3-1 win away from the San Siro, with Simikas giving Van Dijk a chance to turn the tide (2-1) in the 41st minute with a corner, although he missed his best chance to score in the second half. , Somboslai 67′ He restores order!

Harry Kane and Bayern “disintegrate” Dinamo Zagreb

After his hat-trick against Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga last weekend, the unstoppable Harry Kane continued this time with the “frame” in goals in the Champions League, where he was the top scorer last year with 8 goals.

The England international striker scored for Bayern Munich (with a penalty). 78′ again from the white bullet).

The top scorer has scored 53 goals in 50 games since joining the “Bavarias” team from Tottenham, showing with good morning that he will be a “heavy cannon” for Kompany’s team this year.

A big night for Olisse as well, as he scored twice on his Champions League debut to make his new team a very good start to the competition.

The unstoppable Geogeres leads Sporting

The incredible Victor Giogères never stopped scoring. After 8 goals in the first 5 Primeira Liga matches (he has scored in all games), 26-year-old Shiite international striker Jose Alvalade opened the scoring for Sporting Lisbon in tonight’s 1-0 win over Lille.

Gomes’ dismissal in the 40th minute and Giogères’ goal two minutes later played a decisive role in the end of the match, which saw Amorim’s side make the best start to the new Champions League.

Rudiger “saved” Real Madrid

European champions Real Madrid came a goal closer. Thanks to German international defender Antonio Rudiger, he gave the Merengues a 3-1 lead in the final against Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu in the 83rd minute.

Young Edric made history at the age of 18 by scoring on his Champions League debut.

Results and scorers

Juventus – Eindhoven 3-1

(21′ Yildis, 27′ McKinney, 52′ N. Gonzalez – 90’+3 Saipari)

Young Boys – Aston Villa 0-3

(27′ Tielmans, 38′ Ramsey, 86′ Onana)

Bayern – Dinamo Zagreb 9-2

(20′ pen, 58′, 73′ pen, 78′ pen. Kane, 33′ Guerrero, 38′, 61′ Ollis, 88′ Chan, 90’+2 Goretzka – 49′ Petkovic, 50′ Ogiwara)

Milan – Liverpool 1-3

(3′ Pulisic – 23′ Connaught, 41′ Van Dijk, 67′ Somboslai)

Real Madrid – Stuttgart 3-1

(46′ Poppe, 83′ Rudiger, 90’+5 Edric – 68′ Udav)

Sporting Lisbon – Lille 2-0

(38′ Goygeres, 65′ Depast)

Wednesday 18/9

19:45 Bologna – Shakhtar

19:45 Sparta Prague – Salzburg

22:00 Club Brugge – Dortmund

22:00 Celtic – Slovan Bratislava

22:00 Manchester City – Inter

22:00 Paris Saint-Germain-Girona

Thursday 19/9

19:45 Red Star – Benfica

19:45 Feyenoord – Leverkusen

22:00 Atalanta – Arsenal

22:00 Atletico Madrid-Leipzig

22:00 Monaco – Barcelona

22:00 Brest – Sturm Cross