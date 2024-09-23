Building collapses in Italy: grandmother, mother and two young children dead, father in critical condition

Four people were tragically killed when a building collapsed near Naples, Italy on Sunday morning.

The body of the last victim was recovered during the night: she was a grandmother of three who lived in a two-story building and was the last of those missing from the rubble.

The explosion occurred in Via Dappia in the Masseria Carlona district. Antonio Zotto, 40, and his wife Vincenz Spadafora lived in the two-story building with their children, 2-year-old Genaro, 4-year-old Autilia Pia and 6-year-old Giuseppe. Upstairs is his mother Attilia, 80 years old.

The account of the explosion caused by the gas leak was dramatic: two children, aged 4 and 6, died along with their mother and grandmother. The youngest of the family, a 2-year-old boy and his father, were injured and the man was hospitalized in critical condition.