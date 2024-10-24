Britain’s former strongest man and shot put record holder dies aged 75

Jeff Capps, Oh British Accomplished Shot Put And twice the strongest man in the world, He died At the age of 75. The causes of his death are unknown.

Capps competed for Great Britain in the shot put at three Olympics, winning two Commonwealth titles and twice winning the World’s Strongest Man competition. He broke the shot put record in 1980 with a throw of 21.68m.

British shot put record holder and two-time World’s Strongest Man Jeff Capps has died aged 75. Spent some time with him tonight in 1976, when he lifted tons of weight for the Olympics, consumed countless calories and bred budgies. pic.twitter.com/b5Va6c1szX — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) October 23, 2024

Or British Athletics X told X they were sorry to hear the news of his death, and a statement from his family said: “The family of Jeffrey Capps announces his sad passing today, October 23rd.”

“Britain’s Greatest Shot Putter and Twice World’s Strongest Man”

British athletes are saddened by the news of the death of former British shot putter, Geoff Capps. Our condolences to his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/IvgWq4X4bA — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) October 23, 2024

Olympic javelin champion Tessa Sanderson He said: “My Christ, I’ve heard the sad news of his death. Geoff has been a great asset to Great Britain Athletics and great fun for the team. My deepest sympathies to his family. A great man and a great sportsman. RIP Geoff Capes.’