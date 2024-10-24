Jeff Capps, Oh British Accomplished Shot Put And twice the strongest man in the world, He died At the age of 75. The causes of his death are unknown.
Capps competed for Great Britain in the shot put at three Olympics, winning two Commonwealth titles and twice winning the World’s Strongest Man competition. He broke the shot put record in 1980 with a throw of 21.68m.
Spent some time with him tonight in 1976, when he lifted tons of weight for the Olympics, consumed countless calories and bred budgies.
Or British Athletics X told X they were sorry to hear the news of his death, and a statement from his family said: “The family of Jeffrey Capps announces his sad passing today, October 23rd.”
“Britain’s Greatest Shot Putter and Twice World’s Strongest Man”
British athletes are saddened by the news of the death of former British shot putter, Geoff Capps.
Our condolences to his family and friends at this time.
Olympic javelin champion Tessa Sanderson He said: “My Christ, I’ve heard the sad news of his death. Geoff has been a great asset to Great Britain Athletics and great fun for the team. My deepest sympathies to his family. A great man and a great sportsman. RIP Geoff Capes.’
Sweet Jesus I just heard the sad news of the passing of Jeff Capps. Geoff was a great asset to GB Athletics and great fun in the team. Deepest condolences to his family. A great person and an athlete RIP Geoff Capps
Who is Jeff Capps?
Born in Lincolnshire, Capes stands over 1.80m and weighs 170kg, according to his website.
He won the World’s Strongest Man title in 1983 and 1985.
Following his successes, he was recognized in the World’s Strongest Man Hall of Fame and the UK Athletics Hall of Fame.
After retiring from competitive sports, Capps continued to work as a referee, event organizer and coach.
In addition to the sport, he has been very successful in breeding budgerigars, becoming president of the Budgerigars Society in 2008.
The Caps lived in Stoke Rochford, near Grantham, and had two children – who were national shot put champions – and four grandchildren.
