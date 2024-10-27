Bolivia: Evo Morales claims assassination attempt against him

Former President Evo Morales complained that unknown persons fired at his car

Bolivian President Luis Arce has announced that he has ordered an investigation into the alleged armed attack on former Bolivian President Evo Morales.

Ars stressed that “any use of violent practices in politics” is reprehensible.

Evo Morales earlier said his car was shot at and his driver wounded, blaming Arce, his opponent in Bolivia’s next presidential election in 2025.

«14 bullets were found in the vehicle I arrived in. I was surprised. Fortunately, today, we are alive (…) The hooded men opened fire (…) It was premeditated, it was done to kill Evo.“He said in an interview with Cawzasun Coca radio station in his stronghold of Cochabamba.

According to Morales, the attack took place in this city in central Bolivia.

President Arce “destroyed Bolivia and now he wants to eliminate our movement and end it with Eva. Let’s see how we prepare (…) It’s a state of siege,” he added.

A video released by the radio station shows three holes in the windshield of the vehicle, with Morales sitting in the passenger seat. The driver has blood on his head and a woman tells him to “hurry up”.

«We also have footage of a helicopter picking up six people from Simor airport, including Anielo Céspedes, a member of parliament close to the former president. “Yesterday the top leadership of the military changed and today they are trying to kill Evo Morales“, he noted, referring to the appointment of new leadership to the armed forces staff by President Ars.

Ars announced the appointments overnight and asked the new military leadership to “protect the country’s interests such as the security of the state and the restoration of public order”.

Defense Undersecretary Roberto Rios said officials would investigate the report of an armed attack, but were also looking into the possibility that it was a “suicide attack.”

According to a statement from the Movement for Socialism (MAS), the party founded by Morales, the incidents unfolded at the entrance to a Cochabamba camp, where gunmen dressed in black began shooting at the vehicles of Morales’ motorcade.

«Louis Arce, you have crossed the red line. We invite you to rally. If possible we will occupy the airportsVicente Choque, president of the CSUTCB union, which staged protests in January against a court ruling barring Morales from the 2025 presidential election, told a news conference.

However, Morales wants to run for office and is trying to bring the case before the courts with the support of a section of his party.

He is being investigated for “rape and human trafficking” because he had a relationship with a 15-year-old girl, with whom he had a daughter in 2016. His attorneys say the lawsuit was filed in 2020. Some of the lawyers said. A few days ago an arrest warrant was going to be issued against him, but since then there has been no news.

Morales claims he was the victim of a “judicial case” orchestrated by his former partner and current political rival, Luis Arce.

Supporters of Bolivia’s first indigenous president have blocked several major roads since October 14 and clashed with security forces, injuring 14 police officers and arresting 44 civilians. In total, more than 20 roadblocks were recorded, most of them in the state of Cochabamba.

