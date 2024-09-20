Bad weather: throbbing Italy – two missing, Emilia Romagna in emergency

Bad weather ‘Boris’ continues to show its teeth, with Italy added to the list of affected countries.

Heavy rains and storms lashing the provinces of Emilia Romagna and Marseille have caused many problems. Towns are inundated, houses are flooded, and two people who took shelter on a collapsed roof are missing.

It concerns two people in the Baniacavalo area of ​​Emilia Romagna, as announced by Italian Infrastructure Minister Galeaccio Bignami.

“The head of the Civil Protection Service told me that two people are missing after the roof of a shelter collapsed in Baniyakavalo,” he told a press conference on the state of emergency in the area.

Firefighters are trying to find them, and Civil Defense Minister Nello Musumetsi said “everyone is hoping that this is just a temporary warning and that they will be found alive.”

Storm Boris hits Italy – The Guardian The Emilia-Romagna region in the north of the country has begun to evacuate due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/iy84O3R5wK — Nexta (@nexta_tv) September 19, 2024

More than 1,000 people have been displaced from their homes

Yesterday (19/9) rescue operations evacuated around 1,000 people from their homes in the Emilia Romagna, Ravenna and Bologna regions.

According to the country’s fire service, in the last 24 hours, rescuers have carried out more than 500 operations in the area.

Earlier, the Tramasso river broke its dams at Modigliana, outside the city of Forli.

“People are on high alert,” Emilia Romagna’s acting regional governor Irene Briolo told RAI radio. He recalled that last year 45,000 people were displaced from their homes, but this time the disasters were not as big.

In turn, the mayor of Ravenna, Michele de Pascale, said: “We are in a state of emergency. The conditions are the same as in May 2023.

It is noteworthy that schools have been closed and railway lines have been canceled in the same areas.

Landslide risk in Naples

Civil defense is on alert in a wide area of ​​Naples due to persistent rains that significantly increase the risk of landslides.

In Foggia, Apulia, a 59-year-old firefighter died due to bad weather. While trying to help the stranded drivers with a fire department vehicle, he was swept away by the floodwaters.