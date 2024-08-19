August 19 Calendar: Who Celebrates Today?

TodayAccording to the calendar, it doesn’t feast A familiar name.

Saint Andrew the Soldier and the 2,593 martyrs who died with him

According to Synaxarist, the soldiers were terrified because the enemies were numerous and they had many victories to their credit. It was given to Andreas, a brave Christian officer, by Antiochus, commander of a small army. And so Andreas assured his soldiers that if all would call upon the Almighty God of the Christians with true faith, the victory of victory would be on their side. Because all Christian accomplishments are achieved “through the power of our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Corinthians, v. 4). By the power of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Indeed, Andrew’s words raised the morale of the soldiers and thus crushed the enemy’s vast army. Antiochus publicly praised the feat, but when he learned that the soldiers had been converted to Christianity by Andrew, he sent 1,000 soldiers to disarm them and send them home. However, Andreas, after a discussion, won them over to Christianity.

Enraged at that time, Antiochus sent a special body with trusted officers and killed all the Christian soldiers. That’s two thousand five hundred and ninety three (2593)!

Ἦhos c’. Divine faith

In the divine faith, Divastia, as a general, you foresaw, God-gatherer to the Pantanacty army, this kind of Andrews was born, and was martyred with them. With whom he preached, O Lord, have great mercy upon us who have glorified thee.