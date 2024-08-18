Atromidos – Aris 1-1: Goalkeepers miss out!

Goalkeepers were the negative protagonists in Peristeri. A false start by Kozelev and Questa led to a 1-1 final that was shaped by Broerson’s own goal and Ward’s well-placed penalty.

Atromitos and Aris both picked up a point each in the premier of the Stoiximan Super League as the Peristeri match between them did not produce a winner and ended in a 1-1 draw.

Pablo Garcia started with Kozelev under the goal post, Kinney, Brosson, Mansour, Athanasio 4 in right defense, Ouedraogo, Ender in the axis, Baku, Warda in the wings and Carlitos a “click” behind Van Weerd.

Akis Manzios in goals Questa, Mayo in defense from the right, Brambets, Veleth, Friedek, Montoya, Montsu in central midfield, Saverio, Fetfatzidis “wings”, Gartia “organizer” and Moron ” 9″.

With a “good morning” midway through the match we realized we were about to witness a derby between two quality teams and they were scoreless at half-time. Still couldn’t maintain a good pace for long. However, the match had “colour” and inspiration from both sides, although there were plenty of mistakes. At the same time, the home team lined up with 9 “newcomers” and the guests with 3, giving the Thessalonians a high degree of unity.

So Aris was a “click” very active, while the “yellow” mostly played from the axis with Mayo, Fetfatsidis, but Manus Gartia who took initiatives from the “10” from the right.

The Greek midfielder threatened in the first few minutes with a good shot, while his best moment came in the 43rd minute when he beautifully “sucked” the ball that ended up in Moron and “secued” from inside the “box”, but Brosnan put the nodal sight on him. Atromidos, for his part, went for a more “set” development, despite having a 55%-45% possession in his favor and expecting a lot from Ward. Baku created his big double chance in the 11′, where Cuesta made a save in the first half and then the 26-year-old midfielder put it wide.

A mistake and from 1-1

With these data, the second half began, let’s remember that at this particular time, the longer a game lasts, the more “heavier” the players’ legs become. Thus, the pace slowed considerably, but Atromidos, despite “losing” Carlitos due to complications in the 55th minute, were very active and scored the first goal of either side after the break in the 64th minute, Wartha maneuvered beautifully and shot but Cuesta blocked. However, the situation changed immediately (66′), after Mayo’s cross, Koseleff got out badly, he actually drove Broerson and the ball ended up in his possession. Thus, Aris opened the scoring in the second half without a final in this period!

However, the joy of the “yellow” did not last long, and Atromidos “replied” in the 74th minute with Ward’s accurate penalty kick, while the last penalty was awarded in favor of Mihorl at a point when Questa was misjudged. Spain goalkeeper Veleth collided with the Austrian midfielder.

With these data we entered the final part of the race, where Aris appeared more “hungry”, perhaps because he had help from the bench. Thus he began to reach outside the frames of Atromidos, from 82′ to 86′ he saw three finals with the same number of good shots by his players, who rotated the ball more widely in his attacking half, but not “clean”. “The grid and it was 1-1 until the end.

MVP: Ward. The Egyptian midfielder of Atromidos scored from 11 steps to make the final 1-1, “made” the best chance of the 11th minute and was generally the most threatening player of the tournament.

At height: Manu Garcia. As Ari’s best player, most of his team’s attacks went at his feet.

Error: The position of the goalkeeper is difficult and every mistake is not only … very visible, but usually “paid”. That’s why you need “courage” to bear her loneliness. Kozeleff and Questa conceded one each, leaving their teams Atromidos and Aris behind in their respective phases. These things happen in football, they are “in” the game and both are called upon to step up.

“Stragally”: Both teams went for penalties in the first half, the home team Athanassios in the 21st minute and the visitors Morone in the 28th minute. However, in both cases, the referee and VAR called “play on”. A penalty in Atromidos’ favor in the 72nd minute was the run of the match and agreed by VAR.

Gazeta “Treasury”: It was a “bang” that will be determined in the details as it ultimately happened. Besides, it’s too early for both teams. Everything was decided in phases of two goals, where both came from an equal number of “bad moments” by goalkeepers who were “inside” the game.

Don’t fear: Koseleff, Athanasio, Brosson, Kinney, Mansour, Gonzalez (90+5′ Garamis), Ouedrogo, Wartha, Baku (76′ Ubitana), Carlitos (57′ LD Mihorl), Van Weerd.

tuesday: Cuesta, Friedek (70′ Diadi), Brambetz, Veleth, Mayo, Montoya, Monsou, Garcia, Saverio, Fetfatzidis (70′ Sifuentes), Moron (75′ Zamora).