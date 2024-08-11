Ataman revealed that the Greens are interested in Omar Yurtseven

Panathenaic





Ergin Ataman gave an interview to a Turkish media outlet and revealed that Panathinaikos AKTOR is interested in Turkish center Omer Yurtseven, who was released by the Utah Jazz.

Omer Yurtseven Panathinaikos is shortlisted for the central position of AKTOR, it was revealed by Erkin Ataman “AA“. The coach of the Greens said that the 26-year-old center (2.11 m) has been interested in the Greens since being released by the Utah Jazz and will not find a place in the NBA in the new season.

“Omer Yurtseven has left the NBA and is in discussions with European teams. He has also been proposed to us. Omer is a great player and I like him. I think he will do well in Europe. Getting a very important player like Omer will give us a lot of strength and of course how this move will reflect on the ground. We are thinking about that, so if we participate next season, he will definitely be one of the most important players for our national team, that’s why I want him to come and play in Europe. said Ataman characteristically.

It is recalled that the two men have put behind them the tension that arose when Yurtseven refused to participate in the European Championship before EuroBasket 2022, Ataman said in an interview with SPORT24:

“Omer Yurtseven did not participate in an active role or minutes in his team. Some games he didn’t play, some he played ten minutes. DAll you have to do is sacrifice some of your vacation days for the Turkish national team. Omar came and played in July “Windows” without any problems. But two days before the start of the preseason, his agent sent him a message saying the player wanted to work on his own to improve and prepare for next season with the Miami Heat.

Yurtseven averaged 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 11.4 minutes played in 48 NBA games with the Utah Jazz last season.