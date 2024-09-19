At least six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military operation in the West Bank

At least six Palestinians Killed and 18 injured in his operation today Israeli army In the occupied city of Kambadia West BankJenin’s governor told Reuters news agency.

Videos posted on social media show soldiers pushing a man from the roof of the building. According to local media, they hanged him earlier and then threw his body from the roof of his house.

In the first video, an invading Israeli soldier executes a young Palestinian at point-blank range on the roof of his besieged home. Second, soldiers threw his body from a roof in Kapadia in the occupied West Bank, south of Jenin. . pic.twitter.com/qdtgzubWmu — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) September 19, 2024

In another video, journalists hide on the roof of a house while Israeli forces open fire.

Four wounded people are being treated in critical condition, added Kabal Abu al-Rab, who complained that Israeli forces destroyed infrastructure while withdrawing from the area.

So far there is no comment from the Israeli Armed Forces (IDF) about this particular operation.

The Israeli military has stepped up military operations in the occupied West Bank following a wide-scale offensive in the Gaza Strip following a massacre by Hamas on October 7.

News Today:

Von der Leyen’s response to Mitsotakis’ letter: The aim is to lower energy prices in Europe

Videos – Documents show tourists trapped in Samaria Valley after Burini

Teen kills mother, texts from comfort of kitchen in Mississippi home – watch video