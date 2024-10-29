At least 60 people were killed in Israeli shelling in the Bekaa Valley

At the very least Sixty people were killed Yesterday, Monday in his aerial attack Israel On its eastern side LebanonAccording to the most recent, “inconclusive” tally from the Lebanese Ministry of Health, this represents strikes in 12 communities in Baalbek Governorate and the Bekaa Valley, a stronghold of Hezbollah.

Victims include At least two childrenAccording to the data of the Ministry.

Yesterday was the “most violent” day in Baalbek since the war broke out in September, its chief said via X. Bashir Kodar.

The day was wild #ballback Since the beginning of the occupation, the number of martyrs has exceeded 50, and the number of injured has exceeded 100, while there are still more than 15 people under the rubble, whose fate is still unknown, and the work of extricating them is underway.#Basheer_Qader — Bachir Khodr (@BachirKhodr) October 28, 2024

Since September 23, the simmering conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has turned into open war, with the Israeli military shelling the Shiite movement’s strongholds near Iran on a daily basis.

The Ministry of Health last night released reports of victims of Israeli strikes in various communities during the day.

The ministry clarified in a statement that search and rescue “operations” are continuing in the ruins of buildings in villages hit by Israeli aerial bombardment.