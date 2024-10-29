At the very least Sixty people were killed Yesterday, Monday in his aerial attack Israel On its eastern side LebanonAccording to the most recent, “inconclusive” tally from the Lebanese Ministry of Health, this represents strikes in 12 communities in Baalbek Governorate and the Bekaa Valley, a stronghold of Hezbollah.
Victims include At least two childrenAccording to the data of the Ministry.
Yesterday was the “most violent” day in Baalbek since the war broke out in September, its chief said via X. Bashir Kodar.
The day was wild #ballback Since the beginning of the occupation, the number of martyrs has exceeded 50, and the number of injured has exceeded 100, while there are still more than 15 people under the rubble, whose fate is still unknown, and the work of extricating them is underway.#Basheer_Qader
Since September 23, the simmering conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has turned into open war, with the Israeli military shelling the Shiite movement’s strongholds near Iran on a daily basis.
The Ministry of Health last night released reports of victims of Israeli strikes in various communities during the day.
The ministry clarified in a statement that search and rescue “operations” are continuing in the ruins of buildings in villages hit by Israeli aerial bombardment.
He counted “sixty martyrs and 58 wounded” and the number is still “inconclusive” after “attacks by the Israeli enemy in Baalbek-Hermel and Bekaa”.
According to the ministry, a raid in Al Alak village 16 people were killedAnother killed 10 in Al Hafir village, while a strike in Ram sector killed 9.
Six people, including a child, were killed in a shelling attack in Bodai community. Second child killed in ‘Israeli enemy attack’ in British community
Before shelling many of these communities, there was no warning to the public to evacuate quickly by the Israeli army. Normally, no such warnings are issued in the eastern part of the Lebanese territory bordering Syria.
Fresh shelling hit the southern Lebanese coastal city of Tire yesterday, killing at least seven people, the health ministry said.
Israeli shelling in Lebanon has killed more than 1,700 people since Sept. 23, according to an AFP tally based on data from Lebanon’s health ministry, a provisional count.
