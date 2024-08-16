Aris: Made conditions for new contact agreement with Huancar!

Ariz has an improved relationship with Huancar on the left side of defense and, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, discussions between the two sides have created the conditions for a final agreement.

Earlier in the day, Spanish publications wanted Aris to stay away from him Jonathan Silva And they also noted that the 30-year-old had left Argentina entirely… and was packing for Thessaloniki. “Yellow” does not corroborate this information, and seems to be related to the other two cases on the left back given priority.

One of them is Huancar and according to his information magazine A link with the 34-year-old Spaniard has been identified, making the scenario of a final deal more likely. It is about a football player who invaded Thessalonians in the past. In fact, he was on their hiring list before he moved Panathinayakas In the summer of 2020 but during his three-year collaboration with “Greens”.

The suggestions are considered unnecessary for Huancar, who has three goals and 15 assists in 129 games with Panathinaikos. Malaga. Having “studied” in Real Madrid’s academies, he made just one appearance for “Queen” on October 3, 2010 in a 6-1 win over La Coruna. Then he competed Pettis (51 games, six assists), Zaragoza (26 matches, three goals, one assist) And Granada (24 games, one assist) Borrow from Prague In July 2011 the Portuguese club bought his rights – for €2.5 million.